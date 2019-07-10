Eric Forstmann opens show at Eckert Fine Art in Kent

Jane Coats Eckert will host an opening party of Eric Forstmann’s show “Here and There.” For two months this spring, Eric held a prestigious residency at the Vermont Studio Center. Work from that experience along with pieces from Connecticut will be featured. The opening is July 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eckert Fine Art Gallery, 12 Old Barn Road, Kent. Fine wine & hors d'oeuvres will be served. The show continues through August 7. For more information call 860-592-0353. Pictured is "Take Out" by Eric Forstmann.

 Eckert Fine Art Gallery / Contributed photo

Connecticut Media Group