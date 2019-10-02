The annual art show, A Fall Gathering of Artists, returns to Litchfield for its 20thyear, once again bringing a four-day exhibit of artwork to the public. Artists will display original paintings, prints, photography, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, stained and fused glass. The exhibit will be open Oct. 11 through Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a m. to 4 p.m. A special Artists’ Reception will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Litchfield firehouse is at 258 West Sreet, Litchfield.