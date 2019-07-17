Farm scenes are subject of Loft Gallery show in New Preston

NEW PRESTON — The Loft Gallery at The Smithy welcomes photographer, Glenn Hilliard and illustrator, Dan Hamilton in a two-person show focusing on “Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” and Dan’s work was created specially for this show. Executed in ink, acrylic, watercolor, and digital, these pieces represent his passion for the land and the people working it.
The show opens on Saturday, July 27 and the community is invited to an Artist’s Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can view the art, and enjoy light Smithy fare along with a sample of Spring Hill wine. The reception will also feature live jazz music by Bentley Lewis.
Glenn Hilliard is a freelance photographer living and working throughout Litchfield County, and beyond. His images include a unique and stunning array of local wildlife and landscapes. Glenn is also known for his extraordinary food photography and does work for Edible Nutmeg Magazine. He is also the co-owner of Bees Knees Ice Pops.
Dan Hamilton was born and raised in Litchfield County. His award-winning art has been seen in places as varied as the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC and beer shelves across Connecticut, with many galleries and publications in between. He is a full-time professional illustrator and a part-time musician living and working in the New Haven area. Known on the Connecticut farm scene for his labels for noted farmhouse brewers, Kent Falls Brewing Company, and other work for Camps Road Farm, Earth’s Palate Farm, Averill Farms and Happy Acres Farms, Dan spends much of his professional time drawing, painting and thinking about farms. Hamilton has also illustrated several books on farming techniques.
Regarding this show, Hamilton states “I am very pleased and gratified to be chosen by the Loft Gallery for this two-person show. It is nice to be recognized locally in the very community I grew up in.”
The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store, 10 Main Street, New Preston, a meticulously renovated barn that once housed the village Smithy shop. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.