TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, located at 33 Main Street in downtown Torrington, will open three concurrent shows, Deborah Dancy’s “Weight of the World,” Bradford McDougall’s “New Works” and “The Wrapped Figures of Robert Dente” that will run through August 10.
“Weight of the World,” abstractionist Deborah Dancy’s paintings on paper and on canvas, is in the East Gallery. The title of the exhibition serves as “an examination of the space that painting operates in between the world of politics, social/global unrest and environmental disasters,” says the artist. Her body of work is a response to the “jarring interruptions these events have on my studio practice.”
“The Wrapped Figures of Robert Dente,” featured in the TDP Gallery are prints, drawings and paintings created by the late artist, Robert Dente. Dente utilized a wrapped figure as a teaching tool for his drawing students to accentuate the form of the body rather than the detail of anatomy. “But when the human form dissolved, “human existence” took its place and became fertile ground for further visual exploration by the artist.” Although he did not shy away from the dark side of contemporary human culture, “in the deft hands of this artist, there is a haunting beauty present in all of these works,” writes his widow Linda Dente, who curated the exhibit.
For “New Works by Bradford McDougall” in the West Gallery, the sculptor challenges himself by using steel, which he calls “the most durable and inflexible of materials.” He finds inspiration in creating graceful new versions of old implements, “using new combinations of methods and materials to result in forms that honor the past” and in adding to the “visual dialogue” begun by other artists.
Five Points Gallery will hold an Artists’ Panel Discussion on Friday, August 2, at 6:30 p.m. Gallery hours are Thursdays through Monday, 1 p.m. —to 5 p.m., and by appointment. There is no admission charge. Five Points exhibitions and educational events are free and open to the public.
For more information about the gallery visit www.fivepointsgallery.org.