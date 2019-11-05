TORRINGTON — Five Points Gallery, located at 33 Main Street in downtown Torrington, will open two concurrent exhibitions, “Expanded Vocabulary,” works by 12 Five Points/University of Hartford, Hartford Art School Launchpad Artists, and “Then, What if?,” 60 sound pieces and 60 videos, presented by NewMediaNewMusicNewEngland.
Both shows will run through Nov. 30.
“Expanded Vocabularies,” the exhibit in the East and West Galleries, presents recent works by 12 Five Points/University of Hartford, Hartford Art School Launchpad artists: Emily Albee, Jessica Fallis, Aaron M. Flynn, Karl Goulet, Keri Halloran, Nicole Haynes, Sydney Morris, Rachel McNamara, Tara Nugent, Rose Orelup, Amy Ozga and Madeline Stenson. Their mediums range from photography to fashion as they explore such themes as memory, personal history, sustainability and the body. Melanie Carr, who curated the show, writes, “The work can be thought of as an early spring garden — emergent, bold, vibrant — and ever changing”.
The Five Points/University of Hartford, Hartford Art School Launchpad program grants affordable studio space to 17 recent graduates of the university. In addition to workspace, the initiative offers a mentorship program, a serious emerging artist community and a Five Points biennial exhibition opportunity. Sydney Morris, Current Launchpad member states “Through the Launchpad, I’ve become connected to a network of artists that inspire me to push forward, to collaborate, and to support the arts in a vibrant community. It has connected me with professionals and has propelled me forward into more than one prestigious job opportunity.”
In the TDP Gallery, “Then, What If” is an interactive exhibit presented by NewMediaNewMusicNewEngland that features 60 sound pieces and 60 videos. The web interface will allow visitors intentionally to choose pairings or randomly pair sound pieces and videos to create a wide array — up to 3,600 potential pairings — of juxtapositions and experiences. This program was curated by Gene Gort and Ken Steen.
Five Points Gallery will hold a Then, What If? Special Video Screening Event on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., and an Artists’ Panel Discussion on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Gallery hours are Thursdays through Mondays, 1 to 5 p.m., and by appointment. There is no admission charge. Five Points exhibitions and educational events are free and open to the public.