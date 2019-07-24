SHARON — Gallery SHS of the Sharon Historical Society & Museum presents “Wind & Water,” a juried exhibition and sale of artwork by local artists. The exhibit runs through August 30. Artists were invited to submit works in any medium that portrayed the elements of Wind & Water individually or together, either as pure energy and movement, or figurative images, atmospheric or abstract.
Judge Kate Ganz, a Sharon resident, will award cash prizes to three works. Ganz has worked as a dealer in old master and modern drawings, and is the co-author of the recent catalog raisonne of Jasper John’s drawings. All purchases support the Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s mission.
Gallery SHS is located at the Sharon Historical Society & Museum, 18 Main Street, Route 41, Sharon. The gallery and museum are open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and by appointment. For more information and directions to Gallery SHS and the Sharon Historical Society & Museum, call 860-364-5688 or visit www.sharonhist.org.