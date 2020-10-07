WOODBURY — The leaves on the trees are turning shades of red, yellow and orange, there is a crisp coolness to the air and the hours of darkness are growing longer. In short, autumn has arrived. With the turning of the season come all sorts of fun fall activities, with carving Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween being at the top of the list for many autumn enthusiasts. This year, the Glebe House Museum is hosting their third annual Jack-O-Lantern contest.
“I was always impressed with the Pumpkin Festivals that many New England towns host,” explained museum director LoriAnn White. “I was particularly impressed with the Keene, N.H. lighting display of Jack-O-Lanterns on their Main Street.
This contest is open to participants of all ages, children and adults alike. Families and groups can also submit an entry together. Carved pumpkins can be entered into one of three categories: scariest, cutest and most creative. An entry fee of $5 per pumpkin supports educational programming at the museum. Carved creations can be dropped off at the museum on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.
Volunteer judges will select the winner for each category at Glebe House’s All Hallow’s Eve event on Saturday, Oct. 24. Prizes are $25 Visa gift cards. In addition to the Jack-O-Lantern contest, on All Hallow’s Eve, guided cemetery tours will also be offered.
“Led by lantern light through a trail of luminaries, attendees will tour the ancient cemetery with their spirit guide visiting the final resting places of some of Woodbury’s notable and not-so notable residents,” said White. This tour is sure to spook even the bravest of souls with ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night.
The Glebe House is a historic home built circa 1740. It was occupied by Woodbury’s first Anglican minister, John Rutgers Marshall, his wife, Sarah, their nine children and three slaves from 1771 to 1786. In the 1920s the home, which had fallen into disrepair, was restored. It has been operating as a museum for over 90 years, serving to preserve a piece of early American history and educate the public about early American life in New England.
For more information, visit www.glebehouse museum.org.