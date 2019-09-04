Gunn Memorial Library in Washington hosts show with metallic theme

"Green Monster" by artist James Aaby, who will exhibit at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26.

 Gunn Memorial Library / Contributed photo

WASHINGTON — A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Working in oil, Jim enjoys painting extraordinary qualities found in ordinary objects. Last year, he had a solo show in Washington, D.C. called “Finding Beauty Where You Least Expect It,” and the theme of the upcoming show at the Gunn Library in Washington, “Heavy Metal” is a subset of that same concept. In “Heavy Metal” Jim casts a spotlight on metallic subjects that are usually behind the scenes.

Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington. Library hours may be found at www.gunnlibrary.org. For more information call 860-868-7586 or email the library circulation desk, gunncirc@biblio.org.

