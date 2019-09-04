Gunn Memorial Library in Washington hosts show with metallic theme

WASHINGTON — A new collection of oil paintings by artist James Aaby will be on display at Washington’s Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery from Sept. 14 to Oct. 26. There will be a reception for the artist on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.
Working in oil, Jim enjoys painting extraordinary qualities found in ordinary objects. Last year, he had a solo show in Washington, D.C. called “Finding Beauty Where You Least Expect It,” and the theme of the upcoming show at the Gunn Library in Washington, “Heavy Metal” is a subset of that same concept. In “Heavy Metal” Jim casts a spotlight on metallic subjects that are usually behind the scenes.
Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the juncture of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington. Library hours may be found at www.gunnlibrary.org. For more information call 860-868-7586 or email the library circulation desk, gunncirc@biblio.org.