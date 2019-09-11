Hear the music of Scotland, Ireland at free Washington, CT concert

WASHINGTON — A free concert celebrating the music of Scotland and Ireland is offered on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at First Church on the Green, in Washington.
Before shipping off to Glasgow to get his Master’s in bag pipes at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Jesse Ofgang put together a program of traditional and contemporary Celtic music. The concert will feature Jesse on uilleann pipes, border pipes and highland pipes, along with several types whistles. Guest Musicians include: Levon Ofgang (guitar), Ilana Ofgang (piano) and Gaelic singing, Naomi Senzer (flute), Beyla Ridky (Celtic harp), Erik Ofgang (bass), and Nate Trier (composition and electronics).
The First Congregational Church is located on the Green, at 6 Kirby Road in Washington.
For more information call 860-868-0569
A good will offering will be accepted to benefit the Church’s Green Initiative and Eat With Chrissy’s Sustainable Food Truck.