WASHINGTON DEPOT — The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road in Washington Depot, will be celebrating the paintings of Edward Spaulding DeVoe through the month of September, with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 14.
DeVoe is acclaimed for the authenticity of his techniques. He is recognized for his unique ability to “create modern paintings with the qualities of the Renaissance Masters.” One of the paintings, Steep Rock Tunnel, will be featured at the gallery. It is a work that is pivotal to understanding his art.
Edward Spaulding DeVoe has exhibited throughout the United States and abroad. His works are in numerous private and public collections in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Corporate collections include the Ritz Carlton, Reader’s Digest and Boehringer Ingelheim. His work was featured at the United Nations Ambassador’s Ball and was auctioned by Christie’s in support of the World Trade Center Relief Fund. DeVoe currently resides in Bridgewater.
For more information, call 860-619-0091 or email art@thehensnest.net.