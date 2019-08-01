WASHINGTON DEPOT — The Hen’s Nest Gallery in Washington Depot, announces an opening reception for local multimedia artist Beth Levine on Saturday, August 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. The gallery will be exhibiting a variety of her recent creations, including sculptures, jewelry, and multimedia hangings.
The exhibit will run from through August 31.
“We’re excited to bring a part of Beth’s vast creative world to The Hen’s Nest,” said owner Ellen Prindle. “The scope and the artistry of her work has something of interest for everyone.”
Levine’s intuitive, dynamic work, ranges from intricate necklaces, stone sculptures, to multimedia hangings, illustrating her creative approach.
“My creative process is unfolding, and I trust it will carry me where I need to go,” Levine said. “My hands grasp and let go. I throw away all the rules and say ‘yes’ to instinct. Two and three-D worlds of colors and shapes emerge. I use whatever medium and materials speak to me.”
This is Levine’s first solo exhibit.
Levine, who resides in Sherman, has a BFA from Syracuse University and an MS in counseling from Hofstra University. She has used creative arts to counsel patients and has worked as a graphic designer and computer graphic artist for many years in New York.
The Hen’s Nest is located at 2 Green Hill Road, Washington Depot. For more information visit www.thehensnestgallery.com/ or call 860-619-0091.