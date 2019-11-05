Hen’s Nest in Washington Depot celebrates paintings of Robert Adzema

The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road in Washington Depot, will be celebrating the paintings of Robert Adzema through the month of November, with an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Adzema’s plein air watercolor paintings are a happy and necessary balance to the formal and exacting discipline that he uses in designing and building his sundial sculptures. Both artforms celebrate, and are dependent on, light. Adzema’s work is in public collections in Canada, the city of New York, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, among others. Private collectors enjoy having his work throughout their homes. Robert Adzema lives in West Cornwall, with his wife Jane Herold. Pictured is "The Cove"