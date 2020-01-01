FALLS VILLAGE — The David M. Hunt Library, 63 Main Street, in Falls Village, will host a reception with refreshments on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., for “A Walk Through Time,” an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Rena Fine Art. The exhibition will be on display from January 14 through February 8. For more information, call the library at 860-824-7424 or visit huntlibrary.org. Hours are Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The artist’s work can be seen at www.Sculpturette.com.
Rena (Irene Jeremic) is a Canadian American artist, law professor, and businesswoman, best known for her oil paintings of an imaginary place named Silk City, the series of “Running Trees,” and American Sycamore trees. She has developed, and trademarked, a unique oil painting technique, “Sculpturette TM.” Sculpturette is a layered oil painting, characterized by a thick unadulterated formation of oil that creates a 3D effect in the finished painting.
In 1985, at an early age, she was introduced to illustrative arts and the Renoir school of painting in Besancon, France. Ever since, Rena has been creating “Old Masters” charcoal and graphite drawings (predominantly baroque and renaissance-style), as well as impressionist-style oil paintings for private showings.
Rena holds a B.Sc. from the Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, an MBA from AU in St. Albert, and an LLM from the Osgoode Hall Law School, York University in Toronto.
For her art and legal expertise, Rena was recently invited as a speaker by the American Mural Project, Winsted. One of Rena’s American Sycamore Tree paintings is dedicated to NCE in Canaan. For more information, visit www.Sculpturette.com.