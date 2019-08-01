In Falls Village, Music Mountain’s weekend offerings feature showtunes, classics

FALLS VILLAGE — Music Mountain, continues its 90th season with the Emerson String Quartet presenting music by Mozart, Dvořák and Shostakovich on Sunday, August 4 at 3 p.m. The weekend kicks off on Saturday, August 3 at 5 p.m., with Michael Berkeley & No Tune Like a Show Tune presenting “The Envelope, Please,” an evening of popular award-winning songs. Concerts are scheduled through Sept. 22.
One of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles over the course of more than four decades, the Emerson String Quartet, comes to Northwest Connecticut on the first Sunday in August. Don’t miss the opportunity to join this preeminent quartet at Music Mountain for a thrilling program: Mozart’s “String Quartet in D Major, K. 575 Prussian;” Dvořák’s “String Quartet in E Flat Major, Op. 51;” and Shostakovich’s “String Quartet #5 in B Flat Major, Op. 92.”
The Emerson Quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings, and has been honored with a host of awards: nine Grammys (including two for Best Classical Album), three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America’s “Ensemble of the Year.” The Quartet frequently collaborates with some of today’s most esteemed composers to premiere new works, keeping the string quartet art form alive and relevant. This past season, the Quartet performed “Shostakovich and The Black Monk: A Russian Fantasy,” a new theatrical production co-created by the acclaimed theater director James Glossman and the Quartet’s violinist, Philip Setzer. The music/theater hybrid brings audiences the tale of Dmitri Shostakovich’s 40-year obsessive quest to create an opera based on Anton Chekhov’s mystical tale, “The Black Monk.” They have also partnered in performance with stellar soloists including Reneé Fleming, Barbara Hannigan, Evgeny Kissin, Emanuel Ax and Yefim Bronfman, to name a few.
On Saturday evening, August 3, Music Mountain brings to the stage your favorite songs from the stage, screen and popular music. Veteran musical director Michael Berkeley & his performance troupe No Tune Like a Show Tune present “The Envelope, Please,” a lively evening of award-winning songs from the Tonys, Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Country Music Awards.
Michael Berkeley directed/musical directed more than 40 musicals for TriArts (Pine Plains, N.Y. and Sharon) during his many years as Resident Musical Director and Artistic Director. Recent credits include directing “The Music Man” and “Rip! The Musical” (Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck); “Follies” and “Hello, Dolly!” (Warner Theatre), music directing “Billy Elliot” (Thomaston Opera House), and “Grease” (Gateway Playhouse). Musical directing/conducting credits include the Far East tour of “South Pacific” and the US/Canadian Tour of “Joseph and the Amazing Dream Coat” with Donny Osmond. Michael created musical arrangements for the critically-acclaimed Irving Berlin revue “I Love A Piano,” co-created with Ray Roderick, licensed by Rodgers & Hammerstein. He is currently developing a show called “Rip! the Musical.”
“No Tune Like A Show Tune” is a small troupe created by Michael Berkeley several years ago, featuring Wanda Houston, Amy LeBlanc, Frank Fasano and Maria Hickey.
Music Mountain is located in Falls Village, on Music Mountain Road, where a short scenic will bring you to Gordon Hall atop Music Mountain. Free parking and picnic facilities are available.
Chamber music concerts continue with the St. Petersburg String Quartet (August 11); St. Petersburg String Quartet & Piano Quartet (August 18); Cassatt String Quartet with cellist Paul Katz and pianist Pei Shan (August 25); and the Shanghai Quartet (August 31 & September 1).
The Saturday Evening Twilight Series continues with the Wolverine Jazz Band (August 10); the Barbara Fasano Trio featuring Eric Comstock (August 17) and the Galvanized Jazz Band (August 24).
Regularly scheduled Chamber Music concerts are $39. Twilight Series concerts are $34. Children ages 5-18 are admitted free to all concerts when accompanied by a ticket holder.
Saturday evening Twilight Concerts are at 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon Chamber Music concerts are at 3 p.m. Discounts apply through participating organizations. For a complete summer schedule, special ticket prices and promotions, visit www.musicmountain.org or call 860-824-7126.