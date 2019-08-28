KENT — Join the Kent Memorial Library for a book talk and signing with local author Betty Krasne. She will discuss her newly published book, “The Good Life?” This special event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 7, at the Library. The book will be available for purchase and signing.
All the characters in Krasne’s new novel have carefully crafted plans, but over the course of a year, as their paths cross they are forced to rethink what it is they value most. “The Good Life?” revisits the town at the center of Krasne’s short story collection, “Body Parts,” a work, as one writer observed, that “joins a long tradition of American stories about small towns that contain the world.” Against a background of 1980s excess in America, two men come into conflict as they pursue opposite routes through the boom times. Bernard Bernard, a corporate raider, makes the most of the power over women and men his position and money bring him. Noah Offermann, alias Alec Brody, son of a famous senator, hides out as a gardener in the small New England town of Lynnfield. It is through the women in their lives that events become increasingly a conflict between trust and deceit. Nancy Hauser Bernard’s privilege doesn’t include the things she wants most; in New York City, Monica Morrissey, scraping by on her own, runs into her old acquaintance, Bernard Bernard; while Margaret Greene, the bulb lady, strives to create a life for herself at Marsh Road Farm. As their lives intersect, a sudden death and its aftermath compel the characters on a collision course that reroutes them all.
Krasne is a retired professor from Mercy College and is often seen at the Kent Memorial Library running book discussions or teaching memoir writing. She also serves on the board of directors of Kent Affordable Housing. “The Good Life?” is her seventh book. Her previous books are “Playing The Part — Collected Poems,” “A Dangerous Thing — A Memoir of Learning and Teaching,” and “Body Parts — Stories.” Also, under the name Betty K. Levine: “Hex House,” “Hawk High,” and “The Great Burgerland Disaster.” This event is free and open to the public. To register or for more information call the Library at 860-927-3761, email kmlinfo@biblio.org, stop by the Library, or visit the Library’s online calendar at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.
The Kent Memorial Library is located at 32 North Main Street, Kent. Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org for more information.