In Washington, New Baroque Soloists return with the Summer Concert Festival

WASHINGTON — Washington Friends of Music presents the 7th annual Summer Concert Festival with The New Baroque Soloists Fridays at 5:30 p.m. on July 26, August 2, 9, and 16 at the Historic Meeting House on the Washington Green.
The chamber orchestra, with up to 10 musicians, will be performing with cellist Samuel Magill and violist Vincent Lionti, both highly regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Returning after a hiatus is renowned oboist Amanda Hardy from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, remembered for her outstanding performance with award-winning violinist Elmar Oliveira and the NBS in the summer of 2016.
Flutist Lucian Rinando, known for his “richly expressive tone and artistry” and admired for his virtuoso performances in the U.S. as well as abroad, is making his first appearance with the group. He has held engagements with the New York’s Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, at the Chamber Music Festival, and as Principal Flutist with the Garden State Philharmonic, to name a few.
The New Baroque Soloists, all accomplished solo as well as orchestral musicians, lead by Artistic Director Douglas Myers, are revered for their engaging and uplifting performances with strings, keyboard, brass, and other wind instruments.
The first concert on July 26 will include the “Second Brandenburg Concerto for Horn, Oboe, Flute, Strings and Basso continuo BWV 1047” “Six Concerts avec plusieurs instruments” by J.S. Bach, three “Airs” of Tafelmusik “Musique de Table” by Telemann, an organ fugue and concertos by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach. The performance is dedicated to the memory of John Howard Payne III, esteemed board member of Washington Friends of Music and beloved to the community of Washington and beyond, who sadly passed away in February of this year.
On August 2 the conclusion of Telemann’s “Airs” from “Musique de Table” will be played, also concertos by Vivaldi and Bach.
G.F. Handel fans will be delighted to hear the “Herdringen Suite” for Trumpet, Oboe, Violin, Cello and Basso continuo on August 9. Also performed will be concertos by Albinoni, Quantz and Bach.
The finale of the WFM Summer Concert Festival on Aug. 16 will feature Bach’s “First Brandenburg Concerto,” performed with horns, oboes, strings, and basso continuo, also a quartet by Quantz, a concerto by Handel, and a sinfonia by Bach.
Much appreciated by the audience are the musicians’ brief anecdotes before each piece is performed as they enlighten listeners about the composer, the instrument, and the historical context in an entertaining fashion.
The concerts are followed by a “bubbly” reception with the musicians and refreshments. Program details and ticket information can be found at www.WashingtonCT4Music.blogspot.com or call 860-868-9174. Tickets can also be purchased at the Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. Admission is $25 in advance, $30 at the door; special discount of $90 for all four concerts. Children are admitted free. The facility is handicapped accessible.