In Washington, Wykeham Consort ruturns for ‘Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night’

WASHINGTON — The acclaimed Wykeham Consort return to Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, for an entertaining concert, “Song and Stories for a Winter’s Night” from Spain and the Sephardim. This event will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the Wykeham Room of the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. (Snow date Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:30pm.)
Wykeham Consort will share some of the songs and stories they have discovered in researching the music of Spain and the Spanish Jews, the Sephardim. In their journeys through Arabic and Eastern European lands, new melodic and rhythmic influences and even words became part of their musical heritage. Folk tales from the Middle Ages travelled with them, including stories of falling in love with the wrong person, patient suitors, lonely young women, sly affairs and mothers comforting their babies in dangerous times. People share many kinds of love and sadness; we may see ourselves in stories from other lands and earlier times. Come enjoy an evening with Wykeham Consort!
Wykeham Consort is a group of musician friends who love to make music together and enjoy sharing what they have discovered. Some of them met as performers in The Everyman Guild many years ago, some of us met as Orff Schulwerk music educators, and one was commandeered in a local diner while having brunch with his mother! They all live within 40 minutes of each other and rehearse once a week either at Andy’s Suzuki Studio in Sandy Hook or at Matilda’s house in Washington. Wykeham Consort has been performing together since 2010. They specialize in music of the Renaissance and then fell in love with Sephardic music. Last year they recorded an album of Sephardic and Spanish Renaissance music, She Came Out Of The Sea, which is available on iTunes, CD Baby and at our concerts. They have another complete Sephardic album ready to record. Now they are exploring Celtic music- collecting, arranging and rehearsing it. For more information visit www.wykehamconsort.com.
This program is free and open to the public but registration is requested. Please call 860-868-7586 for further information or visit www.gunnlibrary.org.
The Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at Route 47 on the Green, in Washington.