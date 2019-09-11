It’s time for Kent Quiz Night

KENT — This fall the tradition continues, Kent Quiz Night lives. Brought to you by the Kent Memorial Library, the very popular and fun Kent Quiz Night will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Kent Firehouse, 28 Maple Street, Kent.
The Pub Quiz concept (also known as live trivia or table quizzes) was developed in the late 1970s by Sharon Burns & Tom Porter in the United Kingdom. The objective was to get people into pubs on quiet nights. The idea caught on and has been attracting teams ever since. The evening’s format is as follows: teams of four are formed of adults 18 years of age and above before the event. The Quizmaster, Sarah Marshall, will ask prewritten questions and mark points as each team answers. Steve Pener will serve as the charming Emcee.
“It is a fun night that so many in town look forward to year after year. It’s competitive but also just a good time. The Library benefits from planning and hosting the event,” raves Sarah Marshall, director of the Library. “When the doors open at 6 the firehouse resembles an indoor tailgate party! Instead of a tailgate, the Library provides tables and most teams bring table cloths and dinner,” she said.
At the end of the evening, the highest scoring team will win a $200 prize. Bring your own refreshments. Chances for a wine basket are $10 and will be sold throughout the night.
To register your team, it is $50 per team of four, or $60 at the door. You may register in person at the Library or online. Your team must have a name. Each team is asked to bring a bottle of wine to be put in the basket for the final wine basket prize. All proceeds go to the Kent Memorial Library. For more information call 860-927-3761.
The Library is located at 32 North Main Street, Kent. Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org for more information.