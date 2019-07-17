Jazz in the Garden benefits Torrington Historical Society

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society presents Jazz in the Garden, a concert by the Mario Pavone/Peter McEachern Songbook Sextet. The concert, a fundraiser for the Torrington Historical Society, will be held on Saturday, July 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Society, 192 Main Street, Torrington. Tickets are $15 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the Torrington Historical Society or online at www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
The concert will feature compositions by Mario Pavone and Peter McEachern with a cast of all star jazz musicians. The jazz performed will be rhythmic, forward leaning and exciting. Musicians are: Mario Pavone, bass/compositions; Peter McEachern, trombone/ compositions; Dave Ballou, trumpet/arrangements; Mike DiRubbo, alto saxophone; Zaccai Curtis, keyboards, and Ian Carroll on drums. The musicians have shared the stage with many of the important figures of the jazz world in their long careers. The musicians are also faculty members at the Litchfield Jazz Camp.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a comfortable lawn chair and a picnic basket. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Torrington Historical Society Carriage House Gallery.