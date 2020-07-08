KENT — The Kent Memorial Library will have artwork by Kent artist Michael Danon displayed in the Library’s gallery through Aug. 31 in “Kent and Around Travel,” according to an email from organizers.
Danon was born in the former Yugoslavia and moved to the United States at age 13, after living a few years in Italy and Ecuador. He settled in Manhattan and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, completing his degree in Mechanical Engineering at Stevens Institute in New Jersey and then taking numerous courses in Architecture at Columbia. He worked professionally as a Mechanical Engineer for many years and was involved in many projects and fields before building and then operating four restaurants in Manhattan.
Today, Danon focuses his energy restoring town houses in New York and his own home in Kent. He especially enjoys working in collaboration with architects on his projects, designing spaces, drawing floor plans and focusing on design details.
Painting and sketching have been lifelong joys. Even as a child he took a sketchpad on vacation and still considers a good vacation to be one where he returns home with several sketches of his travels. While he has completed many oils and watercolors, his favorite medium is pen and ink. Danon does sketches, design details and house portraits on commission. He is a member of the Kent Art Association and looks forward to spending more time in Kent enjoying the good life.
At this time of extreme caution and social distancing having an opening reception is difficult to schedule. There may be an outdoor reception, with a date to be announced. Meanwhile, the Library is open for patrons to browse the gallery. Patrons must make an appointment in advance to use the Library, and appointments will be for 45 minutes starting every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a short option at 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by phone or email.
The Kent Memorial Library is located at 32 North Main Street, Kent. Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or call 860-927-3761 for more information.