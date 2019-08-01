Kent Art Association’s Small Works Porch Show features affordable art

KENT — The Kent Art Association is holding its 2nd annual, “Small Works Porch Show” during the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Summer Sidewalk Festival.
The show features paintings and photographs no larger than 80 Sq. Inches (8x10”/ unframed) created by KAA member artists. All are priced under $100 and will be framed and ready to hang. The Small Works Show is open Friday and Saturday, August 2 - 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. on the KAA Gallery Porch, located at 21 So. Main St. Kent, just south of the traffic light. Inside the Gallery the KAA’s premiere show of the year, The Presidents Show, is open to visitors through August 4.
For information go the KAA website, www.kentart.org, call the Gallery at 860-927-3989 or send an email to kent.art.assoc@snet.net.
Proceeds from this show go to support the KAA, which provides a venue for both emerging and established artists and photographers to exhibit their work