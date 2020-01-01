Kent Memorial Library exhibits Susan Grisell at new temporary location

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library announces that Gaylordsville artist Susan Grisell will have her paintings displayed in the Library’s temporary gallery, beginning Jan. 15 in an exhibit titled People, Places and Things.
A life-long Gaylordsville resident, Susan has devoted more than 40 years to her work as a painter, the only vocation she has ever had. Following the guidance of her long-time teacher and mentor, the respected New England impressionist painter, Bernard Lennon, Susan has developed a style marked by faithfulness to nature. Her paintings are recognizable for their integrity, with line and color that are true to what she sees, and vigorous brushwork that conveys her response to the subject simply and without affectation.
Over the years, Susan’s work has won numerous awards, including Best in Show at the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit in New York City and the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival in Mystic, Connecticut.
Her work is in private collections throughout the United States and Europe, Japan and Australia. See more of her work on her website at www.susangrisell.com.
Please join us on Thursday evening, Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. for an opening reception to meet the artist. (snow date: Friday evening, Jan. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.) The program is free and open to the public. To register, please call the Library, 860-927-3761; go online; email kmlinfo@biblio.org; or stop by the Library.
The Library will temporarily move on Jan. 15, to #19 & #23 Kent Green Boulevard for a few weeks. The estimated time of returning to 32 North Main Street is early February. The Library is closing so it can take care of some long-deferred and necessary repairs including asbestos remediation and new carpet installation.
Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org for more information.