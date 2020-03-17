KENT — Peeps, the multi-hued marshmallow bunnies that pop up at Springtime, are not just fluffy candies in an Easter basket. At the Kent Memorial Library, from the beginning of March through to April 8, a competition will feature the iconic sweets.
Peep-O-Rama participants will be entered in one of two age categories: 14-years and under and 15-years and up. Entry forms are available on the library’s website. It is encouraged to create a diorama of Peeps based on anything found at the library: books, magazines, moves, games, etc. At least one Peep must be incorporated and sizes should be a maximum of two feet x two feet. A diorama photo and entry form are to be submitted online before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Name and age should be included, and the title of the creation should be on the front.
Public voting for the “Peeples” Choice Award will be held on Thursday, April 9 through Wednesday, April 20 online. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, April 22, after public voting has finished. The event is open to all, except for library staff.
The Washington Post hosted a long-running (2007-2017) and very popular yearly Peeps Diorama competition with amazingly creative entries that were wildly acclaimed. For the diminutive Kent Library, their focus is all about the joy. Samantha Saliter, co-director of Children’s and Teen Services, said, “We welcome the creative spirit and fun these Dioramas will bring to the library this Spring.”
Kent Memorial Library is located at 2 North Main Street in Kent, and is closed for two weeks or more due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information or to enter the Peeps contest, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.