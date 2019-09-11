KENT — The Kent Memorial Library will offer a tour of six local artists’ studios. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will begin promptly at the Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The tour will consist of a small group, no bigger than 12, that will visit the local artist studios of painter Robert Lenz; painter/ceramist Kathy Wismar; Greg St. John of St. John’s Bridge; sculptor Tony Antonios; and painters Deb Chabrian and Ed Martinez. After visiting each private studio, the group will end the tour at the Kent Art Association for lunch provided by Chef Patsy Stroble.
“This is surely a day to peer exclusively into the inventive and talented minds and studios of a variety of local craftspersons. Visiting their studios will give the attendee the unique experience of seeing where these artists do their creative work,” says director of marketing and special programs at the Library, Lucy Pierpont. “The Library has a very special day planned and it is our hope that all attendees walk away with inspiration and a better understanding of what it takes to make a living as an artist,” she added.
The opportunity to see the “up close and personal” studios of these local artists is $75 per person. Please register with your non-refundable payment at the front desk or online. If you have questions, please call Lucy Pierpont at the Library 860.927.3761. To read about each artist go to our website.
The Kent Memorial Library’s mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and the community by providing materials, programs, and services to encourage reading, learning and imagination. The library is located at 32 North Main Street, Kent. Visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org for more information.