WASHINGTON DEPOT — The Washington Art Association & Gallery invites you to view the “Lay of the Land”, an exhibition that will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. This is the last in a series of themed juried exhibits open to current members of WAA in 2020, according to an email from organizers. Due to the COVID-19, the Washington Art Association changed its exhibition schedule to give members more opportunities to show their work. The exhibition can also be viewed online at www.washingtonart
How do artists see the natural world, from the rolling hills to a single twig or blade of grass? How many shades of green are there in the forest, how many memories and ghosts haunt the land? Where do you live? Share what you see — and show what you have created. We include, in our appreciation of the landscape, urban, suburban, and industrial environments, in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture and mixed media.
Gallery hours are Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon — 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks are required and social distancing is required. The gallery is located at 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza, Washington Depot.
Founded in 1952, the Washington Art Association & Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching our community through education, exhibitions, and special events. The Association attracts full-time residents, weekenders, and visitors from both near and far, and promotes greater understanding and appreciation of art by encouraging the creation and presentation of art.