NORFOLK — In celebration of its 120th anniversary, The Litchfield County Choral Union will present an afternoon of “Opera Choruses and Arias — All With Unintended Influences,” on Sunday, July 28, in the Music Shed at the Yale Summer School, 20 Litchfield Road, in Norfolk. The Cantata, “In Windsor Forest,” by Ralph Vaughan Williams will also be presented.
The opera choruses and arias will be from “Carmen,” “Madame Butterfly,” “Il Trovatore,” “La Traviata,” and many other well-known grand operas. The soloists will be Louise Fauteux, soprano, Allison Messier, Mezzo-soprano, Giovanni Formisano, tenor and Franco Pomponi, bass baritone, all accompanied by the LCCU Festival Orchestra under the direction of Jonathan F. Babbitt.
Founded in 1899 by Carl and Ellen Stoeckel, The Choral Union rehearses and performs in the redwood Music Shed built for the group by the Stoeckels on the grounds of their Norfolk estate. It was their desire that “the composer and his work be honored in the most elevated manner possible.” Because of their generosity, combined with support from Yale and thanks to a grant to support the orchestra from the Keroden Endowed Fund of the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation, Inc., music of the highest quality will be presented again this summer.
Music Director Jonathan Babbitt holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Yale University and the Yale School of Music. He was appointed director of the Choral Union in 1986. He is currently director of Choral Music and Music Studies at Mitchell College in New London and Director of the Greater New Bedford Choral Society in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Tickets for the July 28 concert may be purchased by calling 860-379-2636 or 401-864-9009.