Move over cherry pie – try cherry clafoutis

Personally, I can’t go through cherry season without making a clafoutis another simple, but terribly impressive dessert. I use Julia Child’s recipe. But I think she said you only get to make it if you can pronounce it correctly — cla-foo-tee, accent on the tee.
Both blueberries and cherries were on sale this week. So I made a blueberry pie, with a few cherries, and a cherry clafoutis, with a few blueberries. Ya know.
The batter is essentially pancake batter without the baking powder and more eggs. I use crème brûlée dishes for this recipe.
Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees. In a blender, pulse the milk, sugar, eggs, vanilla, salt and flour until completely combined.
Pour a ¼-inch layer of the batter into 4 buttered, individual, ovenproof baking dishes.
Place in the oven on a cookie sheet and bake just till the batter sets in the dishes. Remove from the oven and spread the cherries over the batter and sprinkle with the remaining sugar.
Add the rest of the batter and continue baking for an additional 35-40 minutes until the clafoutis are puffed and brown.
Dust with powdered sugar.
Serve warm with whipped cream, ice cream or a dollop of sour cream. (Serves 4)