Oil painting workshop offered at Arts Escape in Southbury

Arts Escape is accepting registration for an oil painting workshop with Betty Ann Medeiros during the month of November. For further information on either of these classes or to register, visit the gallery at 88 Main Street South, register online at www.artsescape.org or call the gallery at 203-586-1474. Classes being offered are as follows: “Independent Oil Studio” with Instructor, Betty Ann Medeiros– Fridays – November 1, 8, 15, 22 - 9:30 am – 12:30 pm. Award winning artist Betty Ann Medeiros will work with students on individual projects demonstrating techniques to aid students in their painting journey. The fee for the 4-week, 12-hour workshop is $145 which does not include supplies.