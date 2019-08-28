WINSTED/NEW HARTFORD — The tenth annual Open Your Eyes Studio Tour continued to adhere to its original mission: to give visitors a greater understanding of local artists’ creative processes, and the spaces where they create art, which range from a large studio inside a 19th century brick sock factory to a working farm that includes an enormous barn gallery. This year’s focus was on Whiting Mills in Winsted, which hosts 52 art studios, and individual artist studios in New Hartford.
One of the artists, Tyler Green, well known locally for his Litchfield beginnings and nationally for his amazing FX creations on the SYFY show “FaceOff,” where he was a Season 6 finalist and “All Star,” has an FX studio at Whiting Mills in Winsted as well as a classroom where he teaches courses and workshops in prosthetic design, sculpture, mold-making, life casting, theatrical teeth and airbrushing. His website notes “When not used by students, the studio turns into Tyler’s creative space where many of his commissioned works and innovations come to life.”
Susan Rood’s art studio, located at Leadmine Brook Farm in New Hartford, is on a working farm that posts a Hay for Sale sign in front. Her formal training includes undergraduate work at Hampshire College, a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Hartford Art School and a Master’s Degree from Central Connecticut State University. Her work appears in national and international exhibits, and in many art galleries. Susan said her printmaking art “probably dates back to images carved on cave walls.” She also shared that the cavernous barn gallery has been used for hoedowns.
Whiting Mills is located at 100 Whiting Street in Winsted, and can be contacted at 860-738-2240 or www.whitingmills.com.
Hurley Park is located at 37 Greenwoods Road in New Hartford. Artists’ studios are marked on the entry sign. The park can be contacted at 860-379-8507 or info.hurleybp@gmail.com.