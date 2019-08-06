Patrice Allison Galterio collages show at Souterrain Gallery in West Cornwall

There will be an artist reception for Patrice Allison Galterio, Saturday, August 10. 3-4 p.m., at the Souterrain Gallery, 413 Sharon Goshen Tnpk., West Cornwall. The show, Cut & Paste : A Show of Collages runs from August 10. to Sept. 22. Patrice has had a creative force within it feels, all her adult life. All this creativity is self guided and self taught, she is a folk artist at heart. Professionally she has been a graphic artist for more than thirty years. Another creative outlet is the hunt vintage goods and she had a little shop in Pawling for two years buying and selling unique and whimsical finds. In 2006, Patrice co-founded the Kent Film Festival, as Creative and Organizing Director, she provided creative direction promoting the event and organizing direction coordinating the films, filmmakers, receptions, screening and workshops. Collage has been a constant creative outlet for many years. For more information visit www.wishhouse.com/souterrain-gallery.html.