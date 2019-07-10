Pickin’ & Fiddlin’ contest returns to Roxbury

ROXBURY — Forty-five years ago, the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department in conjunction with it’s annual “Old Roxbury Days” sponsored a contest to display the skills of musicians playing country and bluegrass music. Over the years this contest has grown and is now the biggest of its’ kind in the Northwest Hills of Connecticut.
This year’s event will be held at Hurlburt Park located at 18 Apple Lane, Roxbury, on Saturday, July 13, beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is $12. Children under 10 are free. Free parking is also available. Contestant registration starts at 12:30 p.m. The rain date for the event is Sunday, July 14 at noon.
Musical categories are: Old Time Fiddle; Old Time Banjo; Mandolin; Trick and Fancy Fiddle; Finger Picking and Flat Picking Guitar; Bluegrass Banjo and Band Playoff. Bands will be interspersed between categories. Prizes total more than $3,400. Prize money is donated by local sponsors.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic and your own beverages (BYOB). Food, refreshments and crafts are also will be available for purchase. No dogs please. Proceeds benefit the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information call 860-354-5921 or visit Facebook, roxburyvolfiredept.