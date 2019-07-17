Relax with Litchfield Jazz Camp’s Jazz After Work events in Washington

Washington — Litchfield Jazz Camp is pleased to announce the return of its annual concert series Jazz After Work. The concert series runs through July 25, Monday through Thursday evenings from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. Thanks to a grant from the Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation we continue to be able to offer these concerts for free.
Litchfield County resident Hugh Hill , who has attended these concerts for years, had this to say about the series: “Litchfield Jazz Camp is one of the very few efforts to keep jazz, one of America’s truly original art forms, alive. Like a lot of jazz aficionados, my wife and I will always remember those magical jazz moments — Miles Davis at the Saratoga, Stanley Clarke at the Blue Note... When those moments happen at a local high school, it is more than special.”
Litchfield Jazz Camp faculty teaching artists and Jazz After Work performers include the best and sought after players on the jazz scene today. They include — to name a few — guitarists Dave Stryker and Paul Bollenback, saxophonists Claire Daly, Kris Allen, Don Braden, Albert Rivera, and Caroline Davis, drummers Steve Johns, Richie Barshay and George Schuller, trumpeters Dave Ballou and Russ Johnson, bassists Mario Pavone, Avery Sharpe, Joris Teepe, Zwe Bell La-Pere,and Luques Curtis, pianists Jen Allen, Carmen Staaf, Zaccai Curtis, and Julian Shore, trombonist Peter McEachern, vocalists Nicole Zuraitis, Alina Engibaryan and Melinda Rodriguez (winner of the 2019 Ella Fitzgerald Vocal Competition) and others.
To view the full schedule of nightly concerts visit https://bit.ly/2XLh0AZ.
Concerts are followed by student jam sessions and concert attendees are welcome to bring and instrument and jump in. Entrance to Jazz After Work is free but the public is encouraged to reserve free tickets at www.Jazzafterwork2019.Eventbrite.com.
Established in 1997, Litchfield Jazz Camp is a nationally recognized 4 week immersive jazz music program for ages 13 and above. The Camp welcomes students from all over Connecticut, the U.S., and abroad. A need-based scholarship program provides financial assistance to students who qualify. Visit www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com to learn more.