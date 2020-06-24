Rhubarb Festival in Sherman set to delight taste buds this weekend

SHERMAN — White Silo Winery is hosting their ever-popular Rhubarb Festival for the 13th year running on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.
This event follows on the heels of the progressive, phased reopening of the state after many businesses were forced to close in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winery was closed for about three months and recently opened their doors again to the public on June 17. “We were actually eligible to reopen during the start of phase one on May 20, but we chose to postpone that to ensure we had all of our health safety protocols in place,” explained owner Eric Groman.
Due to those health safety protocols, the Rhubarb Festival will operate slightly differently this year to adhere with social distancing guidelines and comply with state required maximums for outdoor gatherings.
Interested attendees are required to purchase tickets in advance of the event. There will be no at-the-door admission. Tickets are $25 per person and attendance will take place in two-hour increments: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Children under 12 can attend free of charge, and well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome, too.
“We chose to limit each two-hour session to 50 people with 30 minutes in between each session to allow us to sanitize before the next group comes in,” said Gorman.
Attendees are required to wear masks at all times while on the property, except while eating.
Fare this year includes a pulled pork sandwich with rhubarb barbecue sauce and rhubarb slaw, strawberry rhubarb spinach salad with feta and candied pecans, homemade pretzels with rhubarb mustard and ginger rhubarb panna cotta. A vegetarian option of panini with rhubarb jam, cheddar cheese and arugula will be available as well. Food selections will be made ahead of time when purchasing tickets.
Rhubarb products, all made at the winery, will be available for purchase as well. “We’ve got our rhubarb jam, rhubarb mustard, and of course, our rhubarb wine, too,” Gorman said. “In years past we have sold fresh rhubarb as well, but that may not happen this year. Our rhubarb wine is estate grown, and the recent hot, dry weather has impacted our yield,” he explained, noting that it takes 150 pounds of rhubarb to make 40 gallons of wine.
Live music will add to the festive atmosphere from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on both days, with Potters Field playing on Saturday and Blue Yodels playing on Sunday. Additionally, a 3-mile hiking trail on the property will provide festival attendees with an opportunity to enjoy some outdoor recreation.
“We want to make this festival as comfortable as possible for everyone involved so people will enjoy their time here,” Gorman summed up.
In case of rain, a large outdoor tent will be available to shelter under.
To purchase tickets, visit www.whitesilowinery.com.