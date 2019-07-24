Robert Jessel shows recent paintings at Five Points Annex Gallery in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Five Points Annex Gallery, located at 17 Water Street in downtown Torrington, will host “Driving To Connecticut,” an exhibit featuring recent paintings by Robert Jessel.
Robert Jessel has been painting full time for over 40 years having resided in New York City. He currently lives in Hoboken, New Jersey and Torrington. From 1970-73 his formal training at the Kansas City Art Institute was perceptual, and recently his work has become a bonding of perception and imagination. Jessel’s influences over the years have been Cezanne and the European modernists, and earlier painters such as Rembrandt and Titian. He works with oil and acrylic, and is actively showing in Connecticut and New York City venues. Robert is also an adjunct professor of fine art at the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC.
This exhibit runs through August 5. An opening reception will be held on Saturday July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Five Points Annex Gallery. Gallery hours are Thursday to Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The Annex, an expansion of the Five Points Hartford Art School/ University of Hartford Launchpad program, is a community pop-up gallery managed by the Launchpad artists. Located just steps away from the Five Points Gallery in historic downtown Torrington, The Annex Gallery offers a unique opportunity for local and regional artists/artisans to engage their community by offering a space to show their work. For more information about the Annex Gallery visit www.fivepointsgallery.org/annex.