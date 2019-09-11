SHERMAN — The Sherman Library presents the Sherman Commission on Aging Senior Art Show. Sherman is rich with senior artists that do painting, photography, woodwork, pottery, stained glass, sculpture and more. Over 20 artists will display their work. The work will be on display through Oct. 9.
The Sherman Senior Art Show is back by popular demand. The original show was two years ago and so well received that the Sherman COA has once again decided to showcase their talented seniors. Many of the artists are hobbyists and some are professionals, but they share a common love of the arts. Among the many talented artists included in the show are: Gary Albert, Andy Alexander, Richard Engel, Lynne Gomez, Tony Gomez, Pat Hendrick, Sylvia Hierro, Linda Hubbard, Laura Jagodinski, Herb Kroeger, Phyllis McGoldrick, Paul Ormiston, Loes Ostregren, Ed Smith, Trudy Smith, Carol Sperling, Geri Taylor, Alvin Tuck, Noreen Werdal, Flora Whitlaw, and Art von Plachechi.
For more information about the Sherman Commission on Aging, visit https://bit.ly/2k6Qm2E
For more information about this show and the Sherman Library, visit www.shermanlibrary.org.