ROXBURY — Join the Roxbury Senior Center for an artist reception Saturday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Roxbury Senior Center, 7 South Street, Roxbury, welcoming Jim Stanton, who offers a selection of garden-themed paintings.
The exhibit can be viewed through Sept. 27. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jim Stanton focuses on the gardens and vistas of Roxbury, Litchfield County and beyond. Working with expressive color, he explores a wide variety of brush strokes, patterns and rendering techniques informed by a study of Homer, Sargent, Hassam, and Wyeth.
Jim began studying painting and drawing in a special high school arts program hosted by the University of Cincinnati, and continued his college studies there, majoring in graphic design at UC’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. He graduated with honors, participating in the co-op study program in Chicago and New York. Moving to New York City, he studied figure drawing and anatomy with Robert Beverly Hale, and watercolors with Mario Cooper and Dale Meyers at the Art Students League.
After working with several New York City design firms he joined Hill and Knowlton, International Public Relations Counsel, in 1983 as a design director and vice president, concentrating on corporate, marketing and economic development communications. He formed Stanton Design in 1995. Today, he designs publications, corporate identity and digital media. In addition, he has provided illustrations for numerous award-winning publications. Jim’s artwork is in the collection of the Town of Roxbury and prized by collectors across the United States.
The exhibit can also be viewed at www.portraitofplace.com/JimStanton.html.
For more information call 860-210-0056.