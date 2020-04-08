GUILFORD — The necessary restrictions placed on physical gatherings in recent weeks may have led some to believe that IMAGES, Connecticut’s oldest statewide photography competition, will be postponed or cancelled this exhibition cycle. But the show must go on, and for the show’s 39th year Shoreline Arts Alliance is in fact opening submissions for an exciting new online version of the jury-curated exhibition, said an email from organizers.
IMAGES 2020 will be hosted on Shoreline Arts Alliance’s website and new Instagram page, @saaimages, from May 4 to July 4, and will be on display virtually for Connecticut Hospice patients in Branford, starting in mid-May. An awards ceremony will take place via Zoom on May 5, and you can also tune in to a gallery talk with James Welling via Zoom on May 7.
Submissions for Shoreline Arts Alliance’s IMAGES will be received digitally via email, and accepted through April 26. These submission dates are for entrants to submit JPEGs of their work for review by three out of state judges. Submission applications must also be completed online before work is dropped off. For more information on submission rules, cost and fee-waivers please visit www.shorelinearts.org/images-submission-info.
The 2020 Judges are Sean Kernan, professional photographer and writer from New York, Jessica Roscio, assistant director and curator of the Danforth Art Museum in Massachusetts, and Ron Rosenstock, professional photographer from Massachusetts. The judges are tasked with selecting works to display online for the IMAGES exhibition as well as giving out several awards. An online panel discussion with the judges will also take place via Zoom on Thursday, May 14.
Shoreline Arts Alliance encourages all Connecticut Photographers of all skill-levels to submit their work to IMAGES.
Visit the website to learn more about Shoreline Arts Alliance’s IMAGES Competition. www.shorelinearts.org/images.