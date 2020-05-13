Restaurants in Connecticut and across the country have come together to feed the front line.
In New Haven, 1,100 meals a day are prepared, with 18 restaurants participating, and deliveries made to Yale New Haven Hospital, the Veterans Affairs medical center in West Haven and various testing sites. The New Haven chapter of Frontline Foods, a national, volunteer-run campaign in partnership with the nonprofit Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, is one of 52 cities in the U.S. participating. The mission is to provide meals to medical professionals who are fighting on the front lines each day, as well as supporting the local restaurants that are struggling to keep their doors open due to the pandemic. All monies received by Frontline Foods go directly to the participating restaurants for the meals they prepare. For additional information about Frontline Foods New Haven or to make a tax-deductible contribution, please go to https://bit.ly/35hp1OB. Restaurants include Atticus, B-Natural Kitchen, Crepes Choupette, Garden Catering, Geronimo Tequila Bar and Restaurant, House of Naan, Junzi Kitchen, KoffeeKatering, Miya’s, Olea, Olmo Kitchen, ROIA, Sanctuary Kitchen by CitySeed, September in Bangkok, Skappo, Union League Café, ZINC and Zoi’s.
Dr. Sandip Mukherjee, associate professor of clinical medicine and medical director, Aortic Institute at Yale New Haven Hospital, who coordinated Frontline with the hospitals, has been instrumental in his efforts to help feed as many health care heroes as possible. “I am exceptionally proud of how town and gown have come together during this crisis,” he said. “It is rare to see this kind of effort where we all come together.”
Here are some of the recipes prepared for Frontline.
Cut the oranges in quarters.
Trim out the center if each quarter, then cut each quarter in half.
Mix the spices and salt, and sprinkle each orange slice with the mixture in both sides.
For the chicken:
Serve, as at Junzi Kitchen, over a warm bowl of sesame noodles with slivered cucumbers, stir-fried chayote, sliced scallions, and chili oil.
Marinate the chicken: In a medium bowl, mix the chicken thighs with the Shaoxing, 3 tablespoons of the canola oil, sugar, scallions, ginger, and plenty of salt. Cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden and cooked through, about 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing.
Sanctuary Kitchen, a program of CitySeed, partners with immigrant and refugee chefs to build economic opportunity and authentic connections through food. The group aims to “enhance the culinary skills of refugees and immigrants in a supportive environment that honors story and diverse cultural traditions, fosters community and understanding, offers professional development, and generates economic success in the most delicious way possible.”
Sanctuary Kitchen Catering is a social enterprise that provides authentic, multicultural catering and food products that support employment, professional training and integration of refugees and immigrants in Greater New Haven.
1. Soak dried chickpeas overnight in a bowl of water with the baking soda.
2. Cook the chickpeas in the soaking liquid for 1 hour, or until soft.
3. Drain and rinse chickpeas
4. In a food-processor; mix 2 cups of chickpeas, 2-3 tablespoons Tahini, juice of 1/2a lemon,and ½ teaspoon salt. Blend, add water as necessary, texture should be smooth and light.
5. Repeat steps 4 for every 2 cups of chickpeas.
6. Pour the mixture onto a deep plate, garnish with cucumber, tomato, mint, sumac, then drizzle with olive oil.
Serves 10.
These recipes are for some of the components of the vegan bowl and charred chicken bowls prepared.
Preheat oven to 400- degrees. Trim the stems of the sprouts. Remove any outer leaves that are wilted. Cut the sprouts in half, lengthwise.
Add the Brussels sprouts, oil, salt and pepper to a large bowl. Toss to fully coat the sprouts.
Spread the sprouts onto a large baking sheet in a single layer, roast for 25 minutes, rotate the sprouts midway of roasting.
Drizzle the maple syrup over the sprouts and stir to coat.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the carrots and onion in the hot oil about 5 minutes. Stir in the salt, pepper, cumin, turmeric, and cabbage and cook another 15 to 20 minutes. Add the potatoes and cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook until potatoes are done.
Heat enough oil in a pan, add the onions and cook over medium heat until soft and translucent. Add the potatoes and cook until soft but not crispy. Strain into a large bowl and drain off as much oil as possible.
In a large bowl crack the eggs and whisk well. Stir in the potato and onion mixture and season with salt.
Heat about 3 tablespoons olive oil in a nonstick fry pan over medium heat. When hot add the potato and egg mixture, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook until the eggs are set and the bottom is golden, 8-11 minutes.
Place a plate over the top of the fry pan large enough to cover the surface and carefully flip over the tortilla. Return the pan to the heat, add a little more oil, slide the tortilla back into the pan with the golden side facing up and cook until the other side is golden, about 6 minutes. Flip back onto the plate,slice, and serve with aioli or cooked red peppers.
In a pan, heat the water with the curry powder and salt. Place the couscous in a bowl and pour the orange, grapefruit and lemon juice and hot water over couscous. Mix well, cover with plastic and refrigerate overnight.
The next day, heat a pan with the oil and sauté the pepper, onion and celery, season with salt and pepper. Put the veg aside and let it cool down.
Take the prepared bowl of couscous and remix it with a fork. Add the cold sautéed vegetables, cucumber, additional olive oil and the chopped herbs. Mix well. Add seasoning if needed. Serves 4 as a side dish.
In a sauté pan, put the butter, white wine, and salmon. Season with salt and pepper.
Cover pan with aluminum foil. Cook it in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes The fish should be medium-well. Reserve the cooking liquid.
When the fish is cold, put it in a bowl, and add the sour cream, lemon juice, chopped dill, and half of the cooking liquid. Mix it with a spatula, breaking up the salmon. Season and refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a food processor put the cucumber, the peppermint tea, Dijon mustard and blend it.
In a bowl put the yogurt, salt, pepper, chopped mint, mix with a spatula, and incorporate the cucumber mix. Refrigerate 1 hour.
Serve with the couscous and salmon rillettes.
Mother’s Day is May 10. Don’t make mom cook, support your favorite restaurants and eateries.
Atticus Cafe/Atticus Market Mother’s Day bundle: 4-pack of scones (frozen), 8 ounces of dark chocolate, 1 pound of light roast Colombian coffee beans ground, and a choice of 1 of 3 wines; $60 combo ($70 value). Order at https://bit.ly/3d50A9s.
Basta Trattoria Mother’s Day Dinner. Appetizer: Pane cotto or a nonna’s meatballs. Pasta: Penne alla vodka or linguine aglio e olio. Entrée: Scaloppini di pollo or pork tenderloin scaloppini. Service for 4, $116 (family style), service for 2, $65 (family style) and single service, $35 (individual). Place order by May 8. Order will be ready to pick up from 2 to 6 p.m. May 10. Call 203-772-1715 or visit www.bastatrattoria.com.
Crepes Choupette: Mother’s Day Brunch Box, includes one savory crepe, one sweet crepe and a champagne mimosa kit for $30. Call to order 475-441-7966 or visit www.crepeschoupette.com.
Katalina’s Bakery’s Mother’s Day Care Package: 4 pints of iced tea in mason jars, fresh macaroons, mini eclairs and lemon bars, serves 4, $60. Email to order katalinasbakery@gmail.com; visit https://katalinasbakery.com.
Sushi on Chapel: Love for Two Sushi Platter, $75. Call to order 203-776-4200; https://sushi-on-chapel.business.site.
Union League Café: Mother’s Day Brunch. Pick up or local delivery. For menu, visit www.unionleaguecafe.com.