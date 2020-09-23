When traveling by car, I enjoy taking the scenic route, especially during autumn. I’ve noticed farm stands have begun displaying apples, a seasonal favorite in those tattered, wooden baskets. Apple orchards are busy this time of year, and the farmers are proud to show and sell their crops.
Apples are America’s favorite fruit, and apple picking is a popular autumn family activity. What better way to embrace the season than to gather in the kitchen to prepare some dishes with the “crop” that has just been picked: “Now what am I going to do with all of these apples?”
Did you know:
There are more than 7,500 varieties of apples.
Washington produces more than half of the apples grown in the U.S. New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Virginia are also top producers.
About one-quarter of U.S.-grown apples are exported.
One gallon of apple cider is made from approximately 36 apples.
Apples are a member of the rose family.
Twenty-five percent of an apple’s volume is air; that’s why they float.
Every year, the search is on to find a new “apple” cookbook for my collection. “Apples: 50 Tried & True Recipes,” by Julia Rutland (2020, Adventure Publications, $16.95) is this year’s addition. From drinks and salads to breads, main dishes and, of course, my favorite, dessert, we’ll have some new ideas of what to do with all of those apples. Rutland writes about how to buy and store the fruit as well as what type of apples are best for different types of preparation. Her hints about ripening and how to avoid browning are helpful.
For the recipe for Dutch Apple Crumble Pie, visit https://bit.ly/3bPN6z7.
The headnote says, “Parsnips are available year-round, but they peak during fall and winter. When hit with frost, their starch converts to sugar, but many find the root a little bitter. Apples blend well and add a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely. Save a few pieces of sliced leek for garnish.”
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel, core and thickly slice apples. Peel and coarsely chop parsnips. Cut roots from leeks and halve lengthwise. Rinse well and cut into 2-inch pieces. Combine apples, parsnips, leeks, oil, salt, white pepper and cayenne pepper in a large bowl, tossing until coated. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 30 minutes or until apple mixture is tender and slightly browned around the edges.
Transfer apple mixture into a soup pot. Stir in broth and whipping cream. Cook over medium-low heat 20 minutes or until mixture is thoroughly heated. Puree soup with an immersion blender until smooth. Divide soup evenly into 7 cups and dollop each with crème fraiche. Garnish, if desired. Serves 7.
The headnote says, “bulgur is a whole-grain wheat product with a chewy texture and nutty flavor. A great gluten-free substitute for bulgur would be quinoa or rice. Cook either according to package directions and combine with remaining ingredients.”
Combine bulgur and broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain any excess broth; cool to room temperature or chill.
Whisk together oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper and garlic in a large bowl. Add cooked bulgur, radishes, parsley and green onion, tossing to coat.
Add apples to bulgur mixture, tossing to coat. Cover and chill until ready to serve. Makes 7 cups.
Ideal Apples: Golden Delicious apples work well in salads because they are less likely to brown. However, any crisp, subtly sweet apple that you enjoy eating out of hand will pair well with this salad. Also try Cripps Pink or Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, or Gala.
The headnote says, “The fruity streusel filling (and topping) adds sweetness and texture to this loaf that can double as a treat for afternoon tea or a simple dessert.”
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Combine 2 tablespoons melted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice in a medium bowl, stirring until well blended. Peel, core, and finely chop apples; place in bowl with brown sugar mixture. Add walnuts, stirring until blended; set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.
Beat 1 stick butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla.
Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternating with half-and-half. Pour half of batter into prepared loaf pan. Top with half of apple mixture. Pour remaining batter in loaf pan and top with remaining apple mixture.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes; remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack. Makes 1 loaf
Ideal Apples: Use any crisp baking apple such as Granny Smith, Jonagold, Pink Lady, or Fuji.
The headnote says, “These sausage patties are lean and flavorful. Be sure to finely dice or chop the apple because large pieces may cause the patty to fall apart when cooked.”
Peel apple, if desired; core and very finely chop. Place in a large bowl. Add chicken, shallot, egg, poultry seasoning, salt, pepper and allspice, stirring until well blended.
Scoop sausage mixture 1/4 cup at a time and form into patties. Place on a plate or baking sheet; cover and refrigerate until ready to prepare.
Heat a thin layer of olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook in batches for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through and golden brown. Makes 1 dozen.
*To bake all together, brush the tops and bottoms of patties with olive oil and place on a nonstick aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes on each side.
Ideal Apples: Choose an apple that remains crisp and holds its shape when cooked, such as Fuji, Jonagold, or Pippin.
The headnote says, “Serve with bone-in chicken pieces, pork chops, or ham slices. Because the sauce contains sugar, bake or grill the meat until 10 minutes from being done. Brush all sides and continue cooking until sauce has caramelized and meat is coated.”
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 to 7 minutes or until onion is tender.
Stir in juice, apple butter, vinegar and Worcestershire. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Stir in bourbon and cook 5 minutes. Makes 11/2 cups.
Combine juice, sugars, cinnamon, salt, cloves and vanilla in a 6-quart slow-cooker.
Peel, core and thickly slice or chop apples and stir into juice mixture. Cook covered on low heat for 10 hours. Stir periodically, if convenient. Puree with immersion blender. If mixture is thinner than applesauce, uncover and cook on high heat until thick (mixture will thicken more once cool).
Prepare canning jars by sterilizing according to manufacturer’s directions.
Ladle apple butter into prepared jars, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe rims and apply lids and rings. Process jars in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes. Remove jars from canning pot and set aside to cool to room temperature. Jars will “ping” which indicates that lids are sealed. The center of each lid will not flex up and down when pressed.
Ideal apples: McIntosh, Cortland, Fuji, Braeburn or Rome, or choose spicier varieties like Winesap.
Farm to Village Festival, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Sept. 20 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), OldeMistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic. Vendors will be selling fresh garlic, produce, spices, syrups, baked goods and more. For list of vendors visit https://bit.ly/3hm4ay2.
New Haven Restaurant weeks, Sept. 13-26. More than two-dozen of downtown New Haven’s award-winning and internationally diverse restaurants are featuring $19 lunch and $36 dinner fixed price menus along with $60 to-go options. Participating restaurants and details at https://bit.ly/2FY38uS.
BASTA Trattoria, 1006 Chapel St., New Haven, 203-772-1715, Pasta Trio, menu at bit.ly/2WPnmwy, choose three different pastas and three different sauces for $20 per person. Served for lunch (noon- 3 p.m.) Saturdays and Sundays for dining indoor or outdoor. bastatrattoria.com
Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill, 271 Crown St. New Haven, 203-777-7700, happy hour from noon to 4 p.m., with $1 sliders, $1 drafts and $2 cans and bottles. These specials are available for dine-in only (indoor or outdoor). bit.ly/2ZW5cek
Shell and Bones, 100 S. Water St., New Haven, 203-787-3466, re-introduces happy hour, Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m, offering $1 oysters, half-price bottles of wine and $1 drafts. Specials available for dine-in only (indoor or outdoor). shellandbones.com
Worth Tasting, culinary walking tour of downtown New Haven, Oct. 24, 10:30 a.m., reservations required, 203-415-3519, $68. Enjoy tasty samplings from several of New Haven’s favorites.Tickets at bit.ly/2FjiwMP.