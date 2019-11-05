Students of Barkoff to exhibit at Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury

ROXBURY — Twenty students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff will exhibit their paintings in “Circle of Influence,” at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning with an opening reception for the public on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The show will continue during regular library hours through Saturday, Jan. 4 except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. The library is open Mondays from 12 noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Nov. 28 and 29, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Although students are the painters represented in this show, the paintings are “not student works,” according to Barkoff. He views his students as artists who “happen to paint together” and his goal is to help them “become authentic painters who express their own spirit.” Some of the artists represented in the show have been Barkoff’s students for many years; others are newcomers.
While his students’ art has been shown at several venues including the Mattatuck Museum, Barkoff’s own paintings have been exhibited at numerous well-known galleries throughout the Northeast.
Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at (860) 350-2181 for information and directions.