TORRINGTON The Warner Theatre will welcome the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter and activist Melissa Etheridge to the Main Stage on April 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale
Etheridge will be performing a variety of fan favorites but will also perform songs from her latest album, “The Medicine Show.” Released on April 12 via Concord Records, “The Medicine Show” reunited her with celebrated producer John Shanks for the album, which has her sounding as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The album deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.
Through the songs she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels; “Shaking” about national anxiety, “Here Comes the Pain,” personalizing the opioid crisis, the unifying “Human Chain” about the hope for healing, and the rocking, anthemic “Love Will Live.”
More highlights include the album-closer, “Last Hello” drawing on the incredible strengths and courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and the infectious “Wild and Lonely,” and “Faded By Design,” exploring themes of her past with a new perspective.
For tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.