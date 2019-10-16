LAKEVILLE — The Tremaine Art Gallery presents Flat File: Works on Paper by Cleve Gray, on view Oct. 26 to Jan. 12, 2020. For many, Cleve Gray (1918-2004) is primarily a painter, but drawing, watercolor, and printmaking were an integral part of his artistic practice.
A longtime resident of Warren, Gray’s contemporaries were Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, and Jackson Pollock. Yet Gray preferred country life in the company of close friends and his wife, Francine du Plessix Gray, rather than the burgeoning New York art scene.
This exhibit, curated by Joan Baldwin, curator of special collections at The Hotchkiss School, and on loan from the Cleve Gray Foundation, provides a sense of the breadth and depth of Gray’s talent and technique, from his early cubist landscapes, to delicate ink figure studies, to his abstract watercolors created from the 1960s to 2000.
A reception will be held at the gallery Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. A talk with curator, Joan Baldwin, is scheduled for Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
The Tremaine Art Gallery is located in the Main Building of The Hotchkiss School, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For more information about this and other events at The Hotchkiss School, call 860-435-4423 or visit www.hotchkiss.org/arts.