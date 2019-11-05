WINSTED — Tres Vidas, a chamber music theater work based on the lives of three legendary Latin American women, will be performed at Northwestern Connecticut Community College on Tuesday, November 12, 12 noon in the Founders Hall Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Tres Vidas celebrates the life, times, and work of three significant Latin and South American Women: Painter Frida Kahlo of Mexico, peasant activist Rufina Amaya of El Salvador, and poet Alfonsina Storni of Argentina. Actress Jenyvette Vega will portray each of the historical figures in three different scenes. Grace Han will accompany on piano.
With storylines including Frida Kahlo’s dramatic and passionate relationship with painter Diego Rivera, Rufina Amaya’s astounding singular survival of the massacre at El Mozote, and Alfonsina Storni’ life-long challenges as Argentina’s first great feminist poet, Tres Vidas presents dramatic situations timeless in their emotional appeal and connection to audiences across all gender and ethnic spectrums.
Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has toured both nationally and internationally. The Ensemble was the recipient of the 2000 Eugene McDermott Award for Excellence in the Arts awarded by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has received support from the State of Florida Department of Cultural Affairs, New England Foundation for the Arts, Palm Beach County Cultural Council, the Aaron Copland Fund for Music, and the Virgil Thomson Foundation. Richard Buell of the Boston Globe described Tres Vidas as “…a dazzling command of musical vernacular… If the chance arises to see Tres Vidas, SEIZE IT.”