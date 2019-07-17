NEW MILFORD — TheatreWorks New Milford premieres Christopher Durang’s award-winning comedy, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” this month.
This comedic tale revolves around the relationships of three unusual middle-aged single siblings. Vanya and Sonia’s idyllic life in the family home is shattered by the arrival of their movie star sister, Masha and her (much) younger boyfriend, Spike. Threats, accusations, a bad costume party, and a surprisingly effective voodoo doll help these lost souls to finally connect in this Tony Award winning masterpiece inspired by the works of Chekhov and Ibsen. This production is under the direction of Jocelyn Beard of Wingdale, N.Y.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” runs Fridays and Saturdays through August 3. Curtain time is 8 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on one Sunday matinee, July 20. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.
Reservations can be made online at www.theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.
TheatreWorks is located at 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS).