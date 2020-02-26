Washington Art Association presents ‘Monoprint 2020 — Printers and Presses’

The Washington Art Association is pleased to present “Monoprint 2020 — Printers and Presses”, an exhibition curated by John Thompson and Nancy Lasar on view March 7 through April 26. A monoprint is one unique image involving the transfer of ink onto a substrate or piece of paper by manually rubbing or by running it through a printing press. The opening reception is Saturday, March 7, from 4 - 6 p.m. Washington art Association is located at 4 Bryan Plaza, Washington Depot. For information visit www.washingtonartassociation.org. Pictured is “Swash 2” by Carrie Moyer.

 Contributed photo

