Washington Art Association’s Art In The Open features 12 x 12 works

WASHINGTON — Art In The Open is an invitational outdoor exhibition and fundraiser to benefit the Washington Art Association & Gallery. It will take place on Saturday, August 8, on the grounds of the Washington Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sunday, August 9), said an email from organizers.
12 x 12-inch canvases have been handed out to WAA members and friends to paint. All works donated will be for sale for $100 and will be tax free. There will be a wide variety of works of art from our many talented participants. This will be a festive event!
Save the date, invite your friends and family and come view affordable art! Your support will greatly help WAA as we maintain our economic strength and as we continue to bring the restorative essence of art to our community. For more information visit www.washingtonartassociation.org.