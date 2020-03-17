LITCHFIELD — Wisdom House will host an artist’s talk and reception for “A Place For You,” an exhibition by Watertown photographer Lee Cantelon’s of his Nigerian refugees photos, Saturday, May 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center of Litchfield, 229 East Litchfield Road in Litchfield according to an email from organizers.
The free artist talk and reception will be held featuring the internationally-impactful photos taken by Cantelon during his three years of travel throughout Nigeria to document women and girls rescued or released from being held hostage by Boko Haram.
The exhibit is a collection of photos from Cantelon’s time spent among the displaced women and children who are victims of the Boko Haram and Fulani violence. The theme of the exhibit is ‘understanding the meaning of being “internally displaced” while people search for security and peace in both their external and internal worlds, both here in the West and the far reaches of the world.’
For more information, call Wisdom House at 860-567-3163, or visit www.wisdomhouse.org.