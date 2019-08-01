WOODBURY — Joan Judson, a lifelong resident of Woodbury, will be displaying “Country Art” in the Woodbury Library’s Gallery Space during the month of August. In the past years she has displayed her artwork in many local venues and has won several awards. Joan works in oil, acrylic, water color, coffee, and pencil. Art has been her passion since youth but her talent was set aside for many years as time limits of a busy life got in the way.
She and her husband, Floyd, will celebrate their 68th anniversary this year and have four children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joan is self-taught, or as she puts it, she only has the ability that God has given her and feels she should get busy and create more art as long as she is able.
“It’s funny how a bought with cancer and a heart attack can put you back on track regarding your priorities in life. The years go by so quickly. I’m thankful for the talent I have been given and I want to share as much as I can, while I can. Now at the age of 84, I’m getting busy reinventing myself,” Judson said.
Judson’s artwork will be on display during normal open hours at the library. For more information on Judson’s show, please contact the library at 203-263-3502.
Woodbury Public Library is located at 269 Main Street South, Woodbury.