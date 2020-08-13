WOODBURY — Few things remind us that summer is at its height like tall, majestic sunflowers in full bloom, nodding their brightly colored heads in the warm August breeze. And during these turbulent times we find ourselves living in, we could all use a dose of the sunniness to brighten our lives.
The Farm, in Woodbury, is hosting their first annual Sunflower Festival with the aim of doing just that — helping people discover peace and tranquility in nature as they wander through the four-acre field of sunflowers in full bloom.
Owned by the Berecz family, The Farm has been in business since 1988 growing fruits and veggies, raising pastured meats and producing their own maple syrup and honey.
This year, they decided to add something new to their offerings. “It’s our first year growing sunflowers, and we have 18 different varieties in colors like yellow, red cream, white, orange and green,” explained crew member Renee Masanotti.
In the sunflower field itself, a wide path is cut through the flowers, with a large 30-foot by 30-foot tent in the center. “Under the tent people will find supplies to cut their own sunflower to take home,” Masanotti said, stating that one cut sunflower is included in each person’s admission.
Yoga and painting in the sunflowers are also among the activities people can participate in. “Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. on August 15, before the festival opens so participants can enjoy a quiet hour listening to the birds and enjoying the sunflowers before the crowds arrive,” Masanotti said.
Painting in the sunflowers is available for both children and adults. The adult session takes place on Fridays, August 14 at 6 p.m. and the children’s sessions take place Saturday, August 15 at 11 a.m.
The festival runs through Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday to Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee admission to the festival. Visiting is spaced out into two-hour increments and only a limited number of tickets are available for each time slot to allow for adequate social distancing. Tickets prices are $19.95 plus tax per adult, $10 plus tax for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children age 5 and under. Yoga and painting are at an additional cost. All attendees are required to wear masks.
Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and bring whatever items they may need to be comfortable outside, such as hats, sunblock, sunglasses, water bottles, etc. Wagons and strollers are permitted. Pets are not allowed.
Food trucks will also be on-site most weekends during the festival for those who want to grab a bite to eat. A mobile pub will be on-site every weekend. The Farm’s snack barn will also offer treats like popcorn, maple cotton candy, etc.
On the heels of the Sunflower Festival will follow the annual corn maze, which opens September 4 and runs until November 1. This year’s theme is Underwater Adventure.
For more information, or to purchase tickets to the Sunflower Festival, visit www.thefarmwoodburyct.ticketspice.com/the-farms-sunflower-festival. The Farm is located at 281 Weekeepeeee Road, CT-132, Woodbury.