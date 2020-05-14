10 children in Connecticut now counted with new inflammatory disease

Litchfield (06759)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.