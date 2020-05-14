10 children in Connecticut now counted with new inflammatory disease

The number of children who have been hospitalized with an inflammatory condition suspected of being related to COVID-19 is now 10, according to hospital officials.
On Thursday, Yale New Haven Hospital spokesman Mark D’Antonio said there were seven patients in the Children’s Hospital with what has been called pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome, a disease similar to Kawasaki. He said five of those patients are in the pediatric intensive-care unit.
One child at Yale New Haven has since been discharged.
At Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, two children who “meet the case definition” “have been reported since Tuesday, one of whom has been discharged, according to spokeswoman Monica Buchanan. A third confirmed patient has been discharged, she said.
Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief clinical officer for Yale New Haven Health, said Wednesday the rare disease in children is believed to be connected with the coronavirus influencing the body’s immune system, but the correlation with COVID-19 has not be proven to be a cause of the inflammatory disease.
Balcezak said none of them had underlying medical issues. He said three of the five patients who were in the hospital on Wednesday came from Fairfield County hospitals. They are being treated with anti-inflammatory medications such as steroids and gamma globulin, Balcezak said.